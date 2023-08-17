Nouria Energy Acquires H.A. Mapes

The acquisition includes all c-stores under the "Harry's" brand in addition to a vast network of open dealers and commercial accounts.

Nouria Energy announced the acquisition of all assets from H.A. Mapes, a prominent Maine-based distributor of fuel and convenience store operator.

In the deal, Nouria will acquire all company-operated convenience stores under the proprietary “Harry’s” brand, commission dealer (COCM) sites, Leased Wagon (DTW) dealers, as well as a vast network of open dealers and commercial accounts.

The H.A Mapes headquarters, located in Springvale, Maine, serves as the hub for these considerable operations.

“The Mapes family believes that it is our employees and customers who expanded our 87-year-old business,” said Jonathan Mapes, CEO and owner of H.A. Mapes Inc. “Exiting the essential petroleum business; we are comforted knowing staff, customers and the communities we serve will transition favorably into the like-minded organization of Nouria. This transaction was made more manageable through the amicable Mapes-Nouria relationship created over the past many months. I am grateful to Tony El-Nemr and his high caliber team for helping us get to a new chapter in life.”

“I want to welcome the Mapes employees to our extended Nouria family.” said Tony El-Nemr, founder and CEO of Nouria Energy. “Today marks the beginning of an exciting journey where our collective talents and expertise will merge to create something truly exceptional for our customers and team members.”

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Nouria. With this purchase, we continue our mission to grow and deliver more value to our customers and employees. The addition of the Harry’s brand of convenience stores, the COCM and DTW dealers and the open dealer network to our portfolio further strengthens our position in the Northeast market.”

In a simultaneous move, Nouria Energy has strategically arbitrated the purchase of H.A Mapes’ transportation business to Brown Bear Company. This sale enables Nouria to streamline operations, maintain strategic focus and leverage core competencies to drive long-term growth.

“We are excited about this opportunity to expand our retail footprint and diversify our dealer network,” said El-Nemr. “While we’ve had a brief ownership of H.A Mapes’ transportation division, we believe that under the stewardship of Brown Bear Company, the legacy of the brand will continue to flourish.”

Nouria Energy’s footprint includes 175 company-owned locations and a vast dealer network. Nouria also owns and operates almost 60 independent car wash locations in New England under the Golden Nozzle brand.