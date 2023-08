The Hershey Co. has launched its new Plant Based Extra Creamy Bar with Almonds and Sea Salt. This new plant-based chocolate bar is an oat chocolate confection with a “melt-in-your-mouth” experience made with dairy alternatives and certified vegan. Hershey’s Plant-Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt is available now in 1.55-ounce bars.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com