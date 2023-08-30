Welbilt Hires New Vice President of Global Accounts

Dianna Nielsen will take over in the role, effective Sept. 1.

Welbilt has announced the appointment of Dianna Nielsen as vice president of global accounts, effective Sept. 1. In the role, Nielsen will lead and manage a global account customer for the Welbilt brand portfolio.

Nielsen has been in the industry for over 31 years at various foodservice equipment companies, including Delfield, a Welbilt brand. She rejoins Welbilt after most recently serving as vice president of global strategic accounts at Carpigiani, another Ali Group company.

“Dianna’s broad industry exposure complements our focus on supporting the growth of our chain account business,” said Jim Courtright, senior vice president of sales for Welbilt. “I’m excited for her return to Welbilt’s global portfolio.”

