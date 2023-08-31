Dash In Proposes Plan to Replace New Jersey Motel

Dash In filed a development plan to replace an old Rodeway Inn in Newark, N.J.

Dash In has revealed potential plans to replace a Rodeway Inn motel in Newark, N.J., the Newark Post reported.

The company filed a development plan with the city earlier this month. In the plan, Dash In has proposed the demolition of the motel and a vacant restaurant nearby.

The proposed site would boast 4,800 square feet, 16 gas pumps and a car wash.

The project is currently in the initial stages of development and will require city council to rezone the property and approve a minor subdivision and two special-use permits for a gas station and for grading in a floodplain.

The site would face competition, with four other c-stores situated within a one-mile radius, including a Sunoco next door and two proposed Wawas.

Dash In currently operates more than 50 locations across Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.