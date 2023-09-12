Mini Peanut Butter Candies

M&M’S has announced its latest product innovation, M&M’S Peanut Butter Minis. The new addition to the iconic M&M’S line-up inspires more moments of happiness by combining the beloved flavor of M&M’S Peanut Butter chocolate candies with the tiny fun size of M&M’S Minis, delivering a rich, peanut-buttery taste and satisfyingly crunchy candy shell in every teeny-tiny bite. M&M’S Peanut Butter Minis are available now at retailers nationwide in two sizes: 1.74-ounce tubes and 8.6-ounce sharing-size stand-up pouches.

