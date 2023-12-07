Rutter’s Donates $100,000 for Secret Santa Program

The initiative benefits local charities across the communities in which Rutter's operates.

Rutter’s Children’s Charities has donated — through its annual Secret Santa donations — a notable $100,000 to charities of Rutter’s employees’ choosing.

This year, 100 Rutter’s employees were chosen to participate. The selected charities have an emphasis on children, education and local community effort.

“Each year, giving Rutter’s employees the opportunity to direct donations towards causes that matter to them is one of our favorite things to do,” said Chris Hartman, president of Rutter’s Children’s Charities. “Being able to raise the total amount donated to $100,000 is exciting for Rutter’s Children’s Charities and we look forward to seeing the impact on our community.”

The Secret Santa donations began in 2016 as a way to direct donations back to local organizations during the holiday season. The company has noted that giving back to the communities in which it operates is an important part of Rutter’s Children’s Charities’ mission. The Secret Santa program has grown over the years and has donated more than $450,000 to numerous local charities since its inception.

For a full list of the 2023 donation recipients or for more information about Rutter’s Children’s Charities’ Secret Santa Program, click here. https://www.rutters.com/secret-santa/.

Rutter’s Children’s Charities is a non-profit organization that has given over $2.9 million since 2003 to invest in its communities.