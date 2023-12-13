Stewart’s Shops Contributes Over $1.1 Million in Ongoing Holiday Initiative

Stewart’s Shops — through its ongoing Holiday Match program — has raised a staggering $570,000 thus far, which will be more than $1.1 million with the company’s match. All of the funds will go to local organizations that benefit children in its communities.

Stewart’s Holiday Match helps fund many different types of programs that support kids in its communities, one of which is the Ronald McDonald House’s Comfort Cart within the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med. The Comfort Cart provides families with snacks, hot coffee, toiletries and games. Every Monday and Wednesday, the cart is either wheeled directly to patients’ rooms, so parents don’t have to leave their children’s sides, or they are welcome to visit the cart in the Ronald McDonald Family room. The Ronald McDonald House provides programs and support to families dealing with a sick or injured child.

“We see how grateful families are just for a place to sleep and a snack that they can grab on the way back to their child’s hospital room. That change that you’re donating at the register could be all that’s needed to give a family that cup of coffee or that quick snack that gives them the energy they need to help them deal with the next situation at the hospital,” said Kimmy Venter, interim CEO at Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region. “Thank you again Stewart’s customers for all your support through the Holiday Match Program and throughout the year. We are so grateful for the ways that you allow us to help families here at RMHC.”

There are only two weeks left of this year’s Holiday Match collection. Each individual donation is matched penny for penny by Stewart’s Shops. There are no administrative costs and 100% of the funds benefit local, non-profit children’s organizations.

To learn more or apply for Holiday Match click here.