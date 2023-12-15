CITGO Awards $100,000 Grant for Opportunity Housing Program

CITGO Petroleum Corp. provided a $100,000 grant to support SBP’s Opportunity Housing program, which will be used to fund the installation of solar panels for the Tabor Street Apartments, a sustainable housing development built for vulnerable Houston, Texas residents.

“Working with SBP, we are helping to build resiliency in our Houston community with an affordable, sustainable energy source,” said CITGO chief operating officer and executive vice president Edgar Rincon. “This project is a great example of our values in action and also complements the energy efficiency initiatives we are currently pursuing at our own facilities.”

The Tabor Street Apartments, a 7-unit building located in the heart of the Houston Heights Neighborhood, is designed to provide resilient, sustainable and affordable housing for individuals in an amenity-rich neighborhood. This project is being built in partnership with the City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department (HCDD) and was designed to specifically address the lack of middle housing, which is characterized as small-scale rentals that fit seamlessly into high-opportunity neighborhoods.

Construction of the Tabor Street Apartments has already begun and is due to be completed by early 2024. The building will be ENERGY STAR designated and will be one of few IBHS FORTIFIED multi-family building in the state of Texas.

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 37 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the U.S.