Grill Grease Management Solution

Frontline International has introduced its new Heated Grill Grease System, allowing operators to collect grill grease throughout the day and pump it into any of Frontline International’s UCO tanks. Solids are filtered via the extra-large sediment basket, preserving the high quality of oil while protecting the integrity of the equipment’s pump and motor.

Operation is easy: simply drain used grease into the caddy, close it, and secure the lid with the safety latch. With easy collection and no separate bin or dumpster, the kitchen and grounds stay cleaner, helping to reduce health, safety, and pollution violations and fines.

Frontline International

www.frontlineii.com