TXB Raises Funds for Breast Cancer Research

TXB has decided to donate $1 for each of its PINK Cause Cup tumblers sold to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to support the fight against breast cancer.

Susan G. Komen’s mission is to save lives by addressing critical needs in communities and investing in groundbreaking research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

The response has been heartening, with $770 already raised from the PINK Cause Cups alone. Notably, TXB is averaging approximately 50 cups sold per week, making a significant impact week after week.

TXB believes in leaving the communities it serves better than before. This mission of giving back not only reflects the company’s support for Susan G. Komen but also extends to TXB’s commitment to empowering guests to donate points to their favorite charities through the TXB app.

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and food markets that emphasize the Texas roots and values the brand was built upon. With 50 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB is famous for its fresh-made, non-GMO, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site. It serves over 4,000 items, including cold fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private-label products including jerky, water, coffee and more.