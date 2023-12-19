Rutter’s Gives $550,000 to Local Organizations This Year

Throughout 2023, Rutter's donated $25,000 to 25 different organizations in the communities it serves.

Rutter’s — through the Pennsylvania EITC program — has donated $550,000 to benefit the education of children in its communities.

Through the Rutter’s donations, 25 organizations received contributions of up to $25,000, including: Bravo Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Blair County, Schuylkill YMCA, Junior Achievement of South Central PA, Opportunity House and The Vista School.

“Supporting children’s education is top of mind for all of us at Rutter’s,” said Chris Hartman, vice president of fuels, advertising and development at Rutter’s. “We recognize the importance of providing local organizations with much needed funding to benefit the education the children in our communities, and we look forward to continuing our support in 2024.”

One of Rutter’s 2023 EITC donations was for $25,000 to Junior Achievement of South-Central PA, to help support its educational mission.

“JA BizTown is the capstone of our elementary programs. It changes lives,” said Tom Russell, CEO of Junior Achievement of South-Central PA. “This year, Junior Achievement will reach over 13,000 students with our JA BizTown program. Simply put, we couldn’t do that without the support of the business community. Rutter’s has been with us from the beginning, and we cannot thank them enough for their continued support.”

More information can be found on the Rutter’s website.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. The company operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.