Stewart’s Shops Holiday Program Raises $2 Million

The chain received more than $1 million in donations, which it matched to bring the total to $2 million for nonprofit children's organizations.

Stewart’s Shops wrapped up its 2023 Holiday Match program, which raised more than $2 million for local children’s charities.

Customers donated more than $1 million between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day again this year. With the company match, hundreds of nonprofit children’s organizations will benefit from the $2 million that will be distributed over the next few months, serving as a big boost to communities throughout New York and Vermont.

“Even during uncertain economic times, our customers continue to amaze me with their generosity,” said Stewart’s Shops chief operating officer Chad Kiesow. “Stewart’s is a sharing company and clearly so are our loyal customers.”

Kiesow worked a shift last week at Stewart’s Round Lake Road shop in Malta to thank the company’s partners for their hard work and dedication to making Holiday Match a success.

“It is inspiring to know that we have such a great team working so hard to make Holiday Match happen,” Kiesow said. “It all starts with the caring communities and customers who support us.”

Including this year’s tally, the Stewart’s Holiday Match program has raised more than $38 million since the program started in 1986. Because Stewart’s does not charge any administrative fees, 100% of the funds are re-distributed into the community.

Last year, the program benefitted 1,939 local nonprofit children’s organizations.

Stewart’s is accepting applications for Holiday Match funds through Jan. 31. Organizations can apply

online at stewartsshops.com. More than 600 organizations have applied for Holiday Match this season. All funds will be distributed by the end of March.