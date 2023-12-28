7-Eleven Raises $100,000 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

7-Eleven — after partnering with nine top college football players this fall — formed its first ever Cleat Crew. The athletes, along with renowned designer The Shoe Surgeon, created custom cleats that were auctioned off weekly to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The sale of each pair of cleats, along with a $10,000 donation per hospital from 7-Eleven, directly benefited the member children’s hospital closest to each athlete’s university. Proceeds from the program raised a total of $115,570 to support children’s health across the country.

With help from sportscaster Molly McGrath, each cleat was unveiled on social media prior to the launch of its auction. The first auction in September featured cleats from star quarterback Bo Nix, which sold for an impressive $3,400 to benefit PeaceHealth Sacred Heart in Springfield, Ore. Other noteworthy auctions include that of wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr., whose cleats sold for $5,000 to benefit Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio and Blake Corum’s, whose cleats sold for $2,200 to benefit Corewell Health Beaumont Children’s in Detroit.

Harrison, Jr. recently visited Nationwide Children’s Hospital to present the donation and meet with patients and staff. The full Cleat Crew roster — including Bo Nix, Travis Hunter, Quinn Ewers, Dorian Singer, Marvin Harrison, Jr., Trevor Etienne, Kam Arnold, Nick Singleton and Blake Corum — will visit their local member hospital in the coming months.

“Visiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital was the best way to close out the Cleat Crew program. Getting to meet face-to-face with the people these funds are benefiting made my involvement so much more meaningful,” said Marvin Harrison, Jr. “I am grateful to 7-Eleven and Speedway for allowing me the chance to give back to the community here in Columbus.”

“We’d like to extend a sincere thank you to each of our Cleat Crew athletes for the time and energy they gave in support of such an important cause,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer. “We’re honored that each of the players and their fans joined us in giving back to those in need across the customers, neighbors and communities where we live and serve — particularly in the midst of the holiday season.”

7-Eleven is also raising money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores through Jan. 9, 2024. Customers are invited to round up their purchase at checkout or donate $1 to help support 107 of the member hospitals across the country.

“Through the innovative Cleat Crew fundraising campaign, 7-Eleven has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to supporting children’s health,” said Aimee Daily, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Our gratitude to each Cleat Crew athlete and 7-Eleven underscores the profound impact these funds will have in providing critical medical services, groundbreaking research and support for families facing health challenges. Our longstanding partnership with the 7-Eleven family of brands continues to be a beacon of compassion, allowing our network to change kids’ health to change the future.”