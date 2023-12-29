Rutters to Kick Off 2024 Scrape-to-Win Winter Sweepstakes

Starting Jan. 1, Rutter’s VIP Members will have the opportunity to win over 80 different prizes through the winter months, including a year of free gas.

Rutter’s is kicking off 2024 with its Scrape-to-Win Winter Sweepstakes. Starting Jan. 1, the Central Pennsylvania-based chain will be giving its VIP members the chance to win over 80 different prizes through the winter months. VIP Members will have the opportunity to win free fuel for a year, free extra-large Rutter’s coffee for a year, free Pringles cans for a year and a variety of other instant-win prizes.

To participate, customers must be registered as a Rutter’s VIP Rewards member, which they can do through Rutter’s mobile app or by visiting the website. For each participating item purchased at a Rutter’s location, customers will receive a digital game ticket emailed directly to their inbox. Tickets will reveal instant prizes and sweepstake entries. Instant prizes include free food and drink from participating companies, including Red Bull, Pepsi, Coke, Mars, Kellogg’s and many more. Sweepstakes entries provide a chance to win $25 Rutter’s Gift Cards, along with other great prizes.

Rutter’s Scrape-to-Win Sweepstakes runs from Jan. 1, 2024, through March 3, 2024.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Penn. Rutter’s operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 276-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.