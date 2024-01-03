Artisanal Frozen Pizza

Tuscanini Foods has debuted its highly anticipated product line extension, Tuscanini Reserve. This new collection brings Italy’s most exquisite flavors right to consumers’ homes, with its first offerings being the tantalizing frozen pizzas, Margherita and Supermargherita. Crafted to perfection, the Tuscanini Reserve line is presented in clear window packaging, allowing customers to see the quality before indulging. These sumptuous pizzas are available in 16 and 17 ounces and have a suggested retail price ranging from $8.99 to $9.99.

Tuscanini Foods

www.tuscaninifoods.com