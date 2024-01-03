Krispy Krunchy Finishes Year With Almost 500 Store Openings

Krispy Krunchy has revealed details of its record-breaking 2023, during which the 3,000-location hot food concept opened 481 new units.

“Our growth this past year focused on three key components to success: optimizing our menu and procedures for ease of operation, building brand awareness and, of course, continuing to serve delicious fried chicken and sides,” said Jim Norberg, president of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “From investing in insights work, to enhancing our training and operations support, to bringing in top talent to lead our marketing efforts, to rolling out a new menu and overhauling our brand look — the future is bright for our great brand.”

Krispy Krunchy is laser-focused on strengthening its proposition for operators and its customers as part of renewed operations, marketing and supply chain functionality. Key highlights of the year include a record-setting average of 40 store openings per month, a major feat for any restaurant brand.

The brand also implemented significant operational improvements including an expansion of its field support team. This new structure allows the brand to visit operators more frequently to deliver extended training and support. This expansion also includes the creation of a new team solely focused on new store openings, optimizing speed and efficiency to meet the growth demand.

Krispy Krunchy has also added headcount across all departments with talent from the restaurant, QSR, convenience store and food service spaces. Moving into 2024, hiring will continue to support the accelerated growth of the brand and its operators.

“We’re excited to carry this momentum into 2024 and firmly solidify our position as everyone’s favorite fried chicken,” added Norberg.

Founded in Louisiana in 1989, Krispy Krunchy is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the U.S. The brand operates nearly 3,000 retail locations across 47 states and is rapidly expanding.