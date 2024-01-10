Is Your C-Store Raising Wages in 2024?

CStore Decisions is calling on c-store retailers to provide input on human resources practices to help inform our 16th annual HR Benchmarking Survey.

Is your c-store chain updating wages, adding benefits, adding new scheduling technology or keeping things status quo for 2024? We want to hear from you on how your c-store chain is approaching labor management in 2024.

CStore Decisions and Humetrics are embarking on our 16th annual Human Resources (HR) Benchmarking Survey, and we’re calling on c-store retailers to provide insights to help us provide a comprehensive picture of the recruiting, hiring and retention strategies c-store retailers are using today.

The survey also helps determine the latest trends in labor management, including pay scale for front-line, hourly employees and managers, allowing hiring managers to understand exactly how their compensation packages stack up with others in the industry.

The first 50 c-store retailer participants, who qualify and respond to all the survey questions, will be entered into a drawing, and three lucky winners will each receive a $100 gift card.

The deadline for taking the survey is March 1, 2023.

The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the anonymous results will be published in the April issue of CStore Decisions.

Take the Survey Here!