Sandwich Rebrand

Raybern’s has revamped its entire line, offering unique flavors and formats designed and created to thrill discerning sandwich lovers everywhere. Raybern’s has introduced new and innovative recipes to its line of sandwiches. The Roast Beef and Cheddar sandwich is now complemented with a soft, poppy seed roll. In addition, Raybern’s has relaunched its Ham and Cheese sandwich, enhanced by a sweet deli roll. The rest of the line has been upgraded with delectable meats, cheeses and sauces. The sandwiches are now available in two-count packs to consumers at a suggested retail price of $5.79 and sold in freezer cases everywhere.

Raybern’s

www.rayberns.com