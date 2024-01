Chicken of the Sea has teamed up with McCormick to introduce its new Lemon Garlic Tuna packet. This zesty wild-caught tuna in a convenient single-serve packet is loaded with 14 grams of lean protein and has only 70 calories. The delicate blend of lemon and garlic brings the zing to consumers’ favorite dishes and mealtime occasions. Consumers can grab it on their way out of the house to fuel their busy day.

Chicken of the Sea

www.chickenofthesea.com

McCormick

www.mccormick.com