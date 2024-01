CELSIUS has launched its new Fizz-Free CELSIUS Blue Razz Lemonade. This drink is a uniquely refreshing combination of delicately sweet blue raspberry notes with a crisp, zesty, citrus finish. Refreshing and flavorful, juicy, fruity and tangy lemon with the right amount of Blue Razz sweetness creates an exciting flavor to be enjoyed without all the bubbles. The new Fizz-Free CELSIUS Blue Razz Lemonade is now available nationwide.

