Join CSD’s Free Webinar on M&A Planning & Integration

Experts weigh in on the landscape for mergers and acquisitions in 2024, and how you can put your best foot forward when buying or selling property.

Join CStore Decisions for our upcoming webinar M&A Planning & Integration in 2024, where we’ll be discussing how c-store chains can strategically plan for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in today’s economic environment.

The webinar is set for Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 2pm EST, and you can also watch on demand if you register at the link below.

Our panelists Travis Smith, co-founder and co-president of Refuel, and Terry Monroe, president and founder of American Business Brokers & Advisors, are set to share their expertise to help you learn what to look for when shopping for acquisitions, top tips when divesting stores, considerations when integrating new stores, what to know when entering new states and so much more.

Ready to navigate the world of mergers and acquisitions together? Then register here.