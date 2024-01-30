Eggo Waffle-Flavored Milk

Nestle has partnered with Kellogg’s to introduce the new Nestle Sensations Eggo Maple Waffle Flavored Milk. Consumers can now enjoy flavors of Eggo waffles without the toaster. Packed with notes of toasty waffles, warm butter, and sweet maple syrup, this flavored milk bottles classic Eggo flavors for fans to enjoy whenever and wherever. The Nestle Sensations Eggo Maple Waffle Flavored Milk is available now at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $2.59.

