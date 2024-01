SPI West Port has introduced a new line of ready-to-drink boba teas under the brand name Jenji. Jenji is set to capitalize on the boba craze with the introduction of its ready-to-drink boba teas, including Jenji Original and Jenji Pure. Both Jenji Original and Jenji Pure feature the brand’s proprietary Coco Jelly Boba pearls, providing a lighter, lower-carb alternative to traditional tapioca pearls.

Jenji

www.drinkjenji.com