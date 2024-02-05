New Energy Drink Line

Rockstar Energy has announced the launch of Rockstar Focus, the newest addition to the brand’s growing energy portfolio, created to give consumers a drink that delivers energy and a mental boost to help increase focus. Made with innovative ingredients like Lion’s Mane and 200 milligrams of caffeine, Rockstar Focus gives consumers functional energy and a mental boost to tackle the day and be the best version of themselves. Rockstar Focus is available in 12-ounce cans in three sugar-free flavors — Lemon Lime, White Peach and Orange Pineapple at retailers nationwide, starting at $2.99 per can.

