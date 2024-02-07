Fruit-Flavored Malt Beverage Variety Pack

Seagram’s Escapes has launched the new Jamaican Me Happiness Collection inspired by and including the brand’s best-selling flavor: Jamaican Me Happy. The pack includes three additional new varieties top-noted with bright and juicy summer fruit flavors: Jamaican Me Smile, top-noted with orange flavor; Jamaican Me Sunny, featuring tropical pineapple flavor; and Jamaican Me Glow, boasting passionfruit flavor. The Jamaican Me Happiness Collection is available year-round in a 12-count variety pack of 11.2 bottles or 12-ounce cans and a 24-count club variety pack of bottles. Jamaican Me Sunny will join Jamaican Me Happy as a 7.5-ounce can option.

