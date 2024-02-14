Casey’s Teams Up With Buffalo Trace Bourbon for Third Year

Casey's customers can find a special release bottles of the bourbon at 73 stores in central Illinois.

Casey’s has partnered with Buffalo Trace Bourbon for the third year to offer customers in central Illinois the chance to purchase a select number of special release bottles.

Now, Casey’s guests can find a limited amount of Buffalo Trace Single Barrel Select Bourbon in 375-milliliter bottles available at 73 of its stores in the area.

Casey’s noted that it is is excited to share this new item as part of its work to “innovate its beer, wine and spirits offerings.”

“Casey’s wants to offer our guests products they can’t find anywhere else — like this unique, single barrel bourbon from Buffalo Trace. The single barrel select bourbon will be a special find in these Illinois stores and we’re excited to see what our guests think of this Buffalo Trace bourbon,” said Fareed Siddiqui, director of packaged beverages for Casey’s.

Buffalo Trace Bourbon uses the Distillery’s mash #1 recipe, which is also used in signatures like Eagle Rare and George T. Stagg Bourbons. Buffalo Trace Bourbon won a Gold Medal at the 2020 World Whiskies Awards.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,600 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and has long claimed the title of the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.