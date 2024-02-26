Is Hiring and Retention Becoming Easier for C-Stores in 2024?

With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, we’re looking for your insights on how staffing issues have evolved in the c-store industry.

CStore Decisions is inviting convenience store retailers to anonymously share their perceptions on the labor management landscape in 2024 in CStore Decisions’ and Humetrics’ 16th annual Human Resources (HR) Benchmarking Survey.

The survey ends March 1.

The survey helps determine the latest trends in labor management, including challenges and outlook; training, hiring and retention strategies; use of technology and more.

The first 50 c-store retailer participants, who qualify and respond to all the survey questions, will be entered into a drawing, and three lucky winners will each receive a $100 gift card.

The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the anonymous summary results will be published in the April issue of CStore Decisions.

Take the Survey Here!