EG America Launches American Red Cross Fundraiser

Starting today, customers at any of EG America's stores can donate to the cause at checkout.

EG America has launched its March fundraiser in support of the American Red Cross. The company’s goal for the fundraiser is $250,000.

“We are happy to support the American Red Cross by raising funds essential for their mission of helping those in times of need,” said John Carey, president and CEO of EG America. “During Red Cross month, we’ll encourage all our guests to consider making a donation to support this vital organization.”

Throughout the month of March, customers who visit EG America’s Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores will have the opportunity to donate at checkout to American Red Cross, which helps nearly 1,000 people every hour of every day.

From prolonged and life-threatening blood shortages to natural disasters like wildfires and floods, to the unique challenges faced by military families, to a person in need of lifesaving CPR, the Red Cross supports individuals and communities in crisis. Donations help enable the Red Cross to respond immediately, providing comfort and care to those in need.

“Each year, we look forward to Red Cross Month as a time to honor our team who help ensure that no one faces emergencies alone,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We’re so grateful for generous partners like EG America, who encourage their customers to support our lifesaving mission this month. Thank you for standing with us when help can’t wait.”

Red Cross Month is an ideal time to make a gift, donate blood, take a training class like First Aid or CPR, or sign up to volunteer with your local Red Cross. To learn more about Red Cross Month, visit redcross.org.

With more than 1,600 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. EG America is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K. & Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.