Love’s Debuts New Florida Location

Located in St. Augustine, Fla., the site adds 63 parking spaces and four RV spaces to the Love's network.

Love’s has unveiled its newest company operated store, located in St. Augustine, Fla. The new site is open 24/7 and offers all the amenities that Love’s is known for, including fresh food and drinks, Love’s-branded snacks and a Hardee’s.

For drivers, the location adds 63 truck parking spaces to Love’s network and RVers have access to four RV parking spaces.

Amenities at the site include:

Private showers

CAT scale

Wi-Fi

Truck parking

RV dump service

Dog park

Laundry facility

Specialty food, including tacos, sandwiches, salads/wraps and chicken drumsticks

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $5,000 to a local non-profit.

Love’s Celebrates 60 Years in 2024

The opening of this new Florida store comes just a month after the company opened its first site of the year in Cortez, Colo.

The Colorado site, also open 24/7, added 29 truck parking spaces to the Love’s network.

In January — in honor of Love’s 60th anniversary — the company announced plans to expand its footprint, update stores and increase its food options.

“Six decades ago, Tom Love opened our first service station in Watonga, Okla., and almost immediately started selling household items to make stopping in more convenient for customers,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “Today, as the only major travel stop that is still family owned and operated, we continue with his innovative spirit by adding new products and improving the experience to give customers more reasons to stop in.”

This year, Love’s hopes to strengthen its position as a “one-stop shop” by continuing to expand its network of recently introduced amenities including truck washes and RV hookups. The company will double its truck wash network by adding seven new locations in 2024.

As a newly offered amenity, Love’s will also bring 1,500 RV hookups to 98 locations.

Additionally in 2024, the company will add 10 new full-service Speedco locations to travel stops, 50 maintenance bays and approximately 60 emergency roadside vehicles to its network.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s employs more than with 40,000 people in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 642 locations in 42 states.