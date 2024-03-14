Panasonic Connect Unveils New Restaurant Technology Solutions

Panasonic Connect North America has announced that it will showcase its new restaurant technology solutions at MURTEC 2024. The solutions include its newest Stingray JS9900 Kiosk Series and JS988 Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals.

The new solutions have the capacity to transform the consumer experience in fast casual or quick-serve settings to a completely personalized and seamless touchpoint between customers and their favorite eateries.

The new kiosks and POS terminals were built with a focus on flexibility, efficiency and reliability. These elements are critical not just for quick-serve restaurants (QSRs), but also a variety of retail establishments from convenience stores to fueling stations, and hospitality operations looking to maximize the consumer experience and increase their reputation as a tech-forward brand.

These new technology solutions empower consumers to take control of their own digitally enabled order or check-in process. With the interactive solutions deployed throughout a storefront, businesses can keep up with fast-paced environments, and offer do-it-yourself and personalized solutions for customers to order and pay as quickly as possible.

Stingray JS988 POS Terminal: A new all-in-one POS terminal with a small footprint and lightweight design so users can move the devices and interact with the terminal. Integrated with the latest Intel processors, the Stingray JS988 is designed to be fast and powerful, ensuring smooth performance for anyone. Easily customizable to fit a wide range of form factors, the modular terminal can also be integrated with choice of peripherals including a camera, customer-facing display, biometric magnetic stripe reader (MSR) and more.

Stingray JS9900 Kiosk Series: A new kiosk made with versatility in mind. With flexible mounting options from floor or counter stands to wall mounts and a variety of screen sizes, the kiosks can be configured in over 750 different combinations. The modular and durable design will enable stores to place the kiosk anywhere with easily swappable screens and mounts. This also ensures future readiness for any store configuration change while also withstanding busy environments that can be tough on hardware. Designed to be powerful and quick, the kiosk can be used for a variety of solutions through the store for wayfinding, self-ordering, POS or advertising and displaying dynamic content.

“Our newest retail and restaurant solutions are built to empower businesses to create interactive experiences that exceed consumer expectations,” said James (Jay) Burdette, senior director at Panasonic Connect North America. “Businesses need to balance sleek performance with rugged reliability — and that’s where the JS988 and JS9900 come in. Amidst ongoing staffing challenges and the strong desire for better digital experiences, our new kiosks and POS terminals make the in-store experience more efficient for both employees and patrons — and help bring popular establishments into the digital future.”

Established in 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services and manufacturing industries.