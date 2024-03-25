Twice Daily Gifts Free Trip to Italy for One Customer

Nashville, Tenn.-based Twice Daily recently gifted one lucky customer with a free trip to Italy.

Brandon Trainer, a Twice Daily Rewards member and local resident of middle Tennessee, was presented a check valued at $7,500 by the Twice Daily team, which he’ll get to put toward his trip to Italy.

Twice Daily officially launched Made to Order in all its stores October of last year, and the company wanted to recognize the significant campaign in a big way, leading to the ‘Win a Dream Trip to Italy’ sweepstakes. Rewards members who purchased a half or whole Made to Order Italian sub from Jan. 2 to Feb. 26 had a chance to win an Italian adventure of a lifetime.

“I don’t stop at any other convenience stores; I know all of the Twice Daily locations in my usual route,” Trainer said. “When I got the call, I didn’t even think this was real. Now, I get the chance to go on a second honeymoon with my wife. Long live Twice Daily!”

Following the success of the Made to Order sub program, Twice Daily recently rolled out a Made to Order wrap offering.

“We are overjoyed to present Brandon with this check to experience the breathtaking beauty and rich history of Italy,” said Eric Rush, director of marketing at Tri Star Energy, the parent company of Twice Daily. “This launch of Made to Order provides the highest quality experience for our guests, and we hope it continues to grow as a go-to option for them to enjoy.”

Made to Order is a convenient and easy-to-use way for guests to personalize their food just the way they like it.

In addition to traditional convenience items, Twice Daily’s offerings range from grab-and-go snacks, including organic brands, to a selection of staple groceries. A fresh deli case provides handmade and healthy options featuring fruits, sandwiches, salads and snacks.

Additional offerings include doughnuts and pastries, freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches and an extensive beer cave featuring local and craft beers. Customers can also enjoy discounted items and limited-time offers exclusively available through the brand’s loyalty program, Twice Daily Rewards.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Tri Star Energy is one of the South’s premier convenience retailers. Founded in 2000, the company owns Twice Daily, Sudden Service, Southern Traders, Little General and Maverick Quick Shop convenience stores and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 17 states.

The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, including locations throughout middle Tennessee and north Alabama. Tri Star Energy has been recognized as one of Nashville’s Top Workplaces by The Tennessean in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and was named one of the Top Largest Private Companies in Nashville by the Nashville Business Journal in 2021 and just recently in 2023.