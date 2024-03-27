CITGO Raises $182,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association

CITGO’s Lemont Refinery recently raised a notable $182,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association at the 13th annual MDA Shamrock Bowl. The event gathered 288 bowlers from 58 different companies.

“CITGO has a long, proud history of supporting MDA because it represents a cause we care deeply about,” stated Jim Cristman, CITGO Lemont Vice President and General Manager. Cristman also added that CITGO Lemont Refinery has raised more than $1.2 Million for MDA through its bowling event since its inception.

“We are deeply thankful to CITGO, its employees, vendors, marketers and retailers, for their continuous support and partnership,” said Amanda Konopka, national account director, corporate partnerships, MDA. “CITGO’s investment in MDA’s mission has been pivotal in enhancing research, access to care and advocacy and improving the quality of life for people living with neuromuscular diseases. This collaboration continues to leave a lasting impact on the communities we serve.”

Funds raised through the CITGO – MDA partnership events contribute to important medical breakthroughs. There are currently more than 20 drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat neuromuscular disease, with six of those approved in 2023 alone. For more than 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care and advocating for the support of families. MDA’s mission is to empower people to live longer, more independent lives.

