7-Eleven Introduces First 16-Ounce poppi Cans Nationwide

7-Eleven has partnered with prebiotic soda brand poppi to introduce the company’s new Wild Berry flavor, which will be available on 7-Eleven shelves nationwide in its first-ever 16-ounce can. poppi has also released 16-ounce versions of best-selling flavors including Strawberry Lemon and Orange to accompany Wild Berry at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

“At poppi, we’re defining what a modern soda is, and we developed this incredibly delicious Wild Berry variety to meet the consumer need for a fruity, sweet and refreshing soda,” said Allison Ellsworth, founder and chief brand officer of poppi. “We are excited to partner with 7-Eleven to help us expand the reach of our brand and have already seen tremendous response from our community who is excited to be able to grab a poppi anytime at one of the more than 13,000 locations nationwide.”

poppi officially unveiled its first 16-ounce flavor in January with Wild Berry at its Los Angeles pop-up “poppi mart,” a future-forward convenience store experience, kicking off the brand’s new 360 degree marketing campaign, “The Future of Soda.”

The viral pop-up debuted a futuristic blue, purple and chrome color scheme, a departure from the brand’s signature poppi pink, and showcased new taglines including “Drink Soda, Not Water” and “The Future Served Fresh, Daily.”

The campaign also included out-of-home wild postings, social content and custom limited-edition merch. This all led up to poppi’s first 60-second national television commercial, airing during the Super Bowl and other major telecasts, highlighting poppi’s extensive portfolio of flavors and ingredients.

poppi is also available on the 7NOW Delivery app throughout the U.S. 7NOW Delivery has real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7NOW.com.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.