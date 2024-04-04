Standard AI Launches Vision Analytics Platform

The company also announced the promotion of Angie Westbrock, chief operating officer (COO), to CEO and senior vice president of technology strategy.

Enabled by AI and computer vision, Standard AI is introducing Vision Analytics to empower retailers and brands with insights into shopper behavior, product performance and store operations captured through fidelity of people, products and interactions.

As the company shifts from its foundation in autonomous checkout, Angie Westbrock will assume the role of CEO following her tenure as COO and David Woollard will become CTO, a promotion from his role as senior vice president of technology strategy. Jordan Fisher, the company’s outgoing CEO and co-founder, will remain on the Standard AI board as chairman.

Founded in 2017, Standard AI has long been at the forefront of applying machine learning and computer vision to the hardest problems in retail. Focused initially on solving the challenge of autonomous checkout, it created a technology stack with immediate application to map what a customer does from entrance to exit in real-time and 3D.

Standard AI Vision Analytics applies continuous data capture and AI modeling to specific areas within a store to yield comprehensive insights that provide an uplift in revenue for brick-and-mortar businesses and an understanding of consumer behavior for CPG suppliers.

Westbrock brings an extensive background in operations and the CPG industry. Most recently, she served as the vice president of global operations at Lyft, which included acting as the lead for the company’s global COVID task force.

“Over the past seven years, Standard AI has created some of the most advanced digital technology that maps physical spaces,” said Angie Westbrock, CEO of Standard AI. “This breakthrough in technology provides a level of fidelity to store interactions that has never been possible until now and as CEO, I’m excited to work with our team to bring these insights to our customers.”

“The future for Standard AI is bright — the company has never been more equipped to bring the transformative power of AI and computer vision to retail,” said Jordan Fisher, Standard AI’s outgoing CEO and chairman of the board. “I am thrilled to pass the torch to Angie whose deep industry knowledge and experience will build on our technology foundation and guide the company through this next phase of growth.”

In the dynamic world of physical retail, understanding shopper behavior, optimizing product availability and testing product advertising are paramount to success. With Standard AI Vision Analytics, retailers and the brands that stock their stores will be able to access comprehensive metrics, including:

Traffic and Impressions: Gain insights into foot traffic patterns and shopper interactions, allowing for optimized store layouts and promotional strategies.

Availability and Out-of-Stocks: Identify low-stocks and out-of-stocks, minimizing lost sales opportunities and enhancing shopper satisfaction.

Conversion Percentages and Sales: Effectively track conversion rates, sales performance and where shopper interactions occur within stores, including displays vs home locations.

Enhanced Merchandising Tests: Conduct data-driven A/B tests to evaluate the effectiveness of merchandising strategies, ensuring maximum impact on consumer behavior.

Standard AI has created a computer vision-based technology platform that just needs cameras to deliver an understanding of consumer behavior. Strategic, methodical camera placement coupled with advanced algorithms and the explosion of compute power enables Standard AI’s artificial intelligence platform to focus solely on kinematics, such as how customers interact with shelves. Standard AI’s Vision platform is reinforced by relationships with preeminent firms across cloud, compute and sensors with Google Cloud, Nvidia and Axis Communications as partners.