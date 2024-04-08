Parker’s Kitchen to Host Grand Opening for First Aiken, S.C., Store

Parker’s Kitchen announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration for the first Parker’s Kitchen in Aiken, S.C., located at 140 Jefferson Davis Hwy. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 10.

Parker’s Kitchen Founder and CEO Greg Parker will also present an inaugural Fueling the Community check to benefit Aiken County Public Schools. A portion of the proceeds of gas sold at every Parker’s Kitchen on the first Wednesday of each month benefits local schools. Since the inception of the Fueling the Community program in 2011, Parker’s has donated more than $2 million to public and private schools across South Carolina and Georgia.

The first Parker’s Kitchen location in the Aiken, S.C., area offers award-winning, Southern-inspired food prepared fresh on-site, including hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, savory mac ‘n’ cheese and a complete menu of breakfast offerings including egg casserole; sausage, egg and cheese biscuits; and more. The store features a new Lowcountry-inspired prototype with a modern, contemporary glass-front façade, white brick, handsome bracketry, designer lighting and clean bathrooms.

Parker’s Kitchen offers customers high-quality products and freshly prepared food at retail stores throughout Georgia and South Carolina. It is headquartered in Savannah, Ga. The Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 300,000 members, has saved customers more than $15 million to date. Parker’s Kitchen employs nearly 1,400 professionals and completes more than 1 million transactions weekly.