USA TODAY Announces Best Gas Station Brand Nominees

Voting for the 20 nominees is open now and will extend until May 6.

The voting period for USA TODAY’s Best Gas Station Brand has begun, with the 20 nominees being revealed. The nominees stretch across the U.S., from Buc-ee’s in Texas, to Terrible’s in Nevada and Royal Farms in Maryland, to name a few.

The nominees were determined by an expert panel and were evaluated based on bathroom cleanliness, food and beverage offerings, fuel options and much more.

Nominees And Their Headquarters

  • Buc-ee’s — Lake Jackson, Texas.
  • Casey’s — Ankeny, Iowa.
  • Cumberland Farms — Westborough, Mass.
  • Hy-Vee — West Des Moines, Iowa.
  • Kum & Go — West Des Moines, Iowa.
  • Kwik Trip — La Crosse, Wis.
  • Love’s Travel Stops — Oklahoma City, Okla.
  • Maverik — Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • Parker’s — Savannah, Ga.
  • Pilot Flying J — Knoxville, Tenn.
  • QuickChek — Whitehouse, N.J.
  • QuikTrip — Tulsa, Okla.
  • RaceTrac — Atlanta, Ga.
  • Royal Farms — Baltimore, Md.
  • Rutter’s — York, Pa.
  • Sapp Bros. Travel Centers — Omaha, Neb.
  • Sheetz — Altoona, Pa.
  • Terrible’s — Paradise, Nev.
  • TravelCenters of America — Westlake, Ohio.
  • Wawa — Chester Heights, Pa.

USA TODAY will accept votes from now until Monday, May 6.

Last Year’s Results

There are a number of familiar faces on this year’s list of nominees. The reigning champion is Kwik Trip, which took home the top prize four years in a row, beginning in 2020. Kwik Trip operates more than 800 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota and Illinois.

The full list of the 2023 Top 10 included:

  1. Kwik Trip
  2. Hy-Vee
  3. RaceTrac
  4. Royal Farms
  5. Maverik
  6. Parker’s
  7. Sheetz
  8. Loves Travel Stops
  9. QuikTrip
  10. Sapp. Bros Travel Centers

Interested parties can vote for their favorite c-store brand here.

