Rutter’s to Honor Veterans with Free Coffee on Veteran’s Day

As a thank you to our Armed Forces, Rutter’s will be honoring all veterans and active military on Veteran’s Day, by offering a free coffee of any size to those in uniform or who present a valid military ID. Rutter’s coffee bar features six tasty brews of fresh ground coffee, with choices of seasonal syrups and creamers.

“We appreciate all of those who have served to protect our country,” said Chris Hartman, Rutter’s Director of Fuels, Forecourt and Advertising. “All of us at Rutter’s want to recognize, and thank, these heroic members of our communities.”

Rutter’s Veterans’ Day offer will be available at all 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia on November 11th.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania. Widely recognized as an industry leader in food service, innovative technology, and customer service, the chain was honored as the one of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for 2021 by Forbes. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 274-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.