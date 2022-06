In this month’s National Advisory Group’s (NAG) How To Video Series, NAG Executive Director John Lofstock, speaks with Peter Rasmussen, the founder and CEO of Convenience and Energy Advisors (CEA). Peter has more than 20 years of retail experience at Sheetz, Wawa and Neon Markets and discusses the salient points of bringing a new brand to life and how to energize your existing retail brand.

