Buc-ee’s to Hit North Carolina Despite City Council Hurdles

After the planning board originally denied Buc-ee's rezoning plans, the chain was successful in its attempts to convince city council in a lengthy subsequent hearing.

Buc-ee’s — one of America’s most beloved c-store chains, known for its Texas-sized … well, everything — has officially set a course for its expansion into North Carolina.

The new Buc-ee’s site will take up a whopping 75,000 square feet of real estate in Mebane, N.C., as the chain continues to greet customers in new markets across the U.S.

The new location, however, has not gone over well with all Mebane residents.

The small town showed up big at a city council meeting held to discuss the project, with more than 70 Mebane residents speaking out against the project in a lenghty eight-hour meeting that stretched from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This was not the first public hearing that discussed the topic — in December, the planning board originally voted to deny Buc-ee’s rezoning in a vote of 3-6.

The 32-acre plot of land has been a hot topic of discussion for the past few months in Mebane, with locals banding together to share concerns and questions regarding operations of the site.

Community Concerns

Among concerns brought forth by residents include traffic, tourists, environmental worries, health exposures and risk to local small businesses. Others simply did not want to see their small town transformed into something different than what they have known.

Concerns were raised to the point where Buc-ee’s even sent representatives to share the company’s viewpoints and reasoning at the city council meeting.

Stan Beard, director of real estate and development for Buc-ee’s, took the floor to acknowledge concerns, questions and the general peculiarity of the situation.

“This is not a normal course of business for us,” remarked Beard. “But we surely don’t mind it because we are very comfortable in answering any and all questions that come before us.”

Beard then went on to read from a prepared script in front of city council, as he was “told by loved ones that (he) can’t wing this.”

Beard explained both to council and the audience that a well-informed decision on the matter was dependent on knowledge of the brand — his reasoning was that once you have stepped foot inside a Buc-ee’s, then you will understand its importance and its effect. This has been a common viewpoint of customers, as the brand has reached a near-cult following throughout the communities in which it operates.

“The constant philosophy, from top to bottom, is that we are a customer experience that you will never really see on a road trip,” Beard said.

On the other hand, Beard highlighted the positives that could come from a new Buc-ee’s — a glaring positive is revenue for the county. The sheer magnitude of a Buc-ee’s and the audience it draws is sure to drive a lot of traffic into town, which could help small businesses rather than hurt them.

In terms of traffic and pollution, Beard emphasized that part of the success of Buc-ee’s has been that it does not allow trucks in its parking lots — a practice that is monitored and enforced daily.

The traffic, however, is an issue that cannot be avoided.

“The traffic issues are the traffic issues, and what I want you to know is that all of the stuff we are building, we are building with our dollars. And we will not open our doors until all of that is complete,” Beard emphasized.

Buc-ee’s Benefits

Additionally, the new site would bring in a multitude of new jobs for the Mebane community. Buc-ee’s has made it a point, according to Beard, to treat employees exceptionally well, through jobs that are often offered to an “underappreciated workforce.”

Beard continued to go through the positive effects of the new Buc-ee’s site, in addition to the highlights of the Buc-ee’s brand.

Buc-ee’s offers possibly the widest selection of foodservice options in the industry — the brand is known for its chopped or sliced brisket sandwiches, which are an item that many road trippers plan their schedules around. Beard called the foodservice collection a “crazy array of merchandise.”

The stores also boast walls lined with jerky, candy, salsa, pickled vegetables and so much more. Locations also feature beverage stations with coffee bars and a multitude of sweeteners.

The brand also holds the title for the world’s largest convenience store, a reputation that draws attention in and of itself.

The main idea of Beard’s statement is that Buc-ee’s is an experience. The old-time feel of a Buc-ee’s combined with the size and selection is sure to draw new customers as well as returning ones, which could be extremely beneficial to the community.

By the end of the hearing, city council was convinced. City council representatives voted unanimously to approve the opening of the Buc-ee’s at 1425 Trollingwood-Hawfields Road near Interstate 85 and Interstate 40.

As of now, there is no clear timetable for when the store will open or when construction will start, but Buc-ee’s is set to enter the state of North Carolina.